@StevenDKelley Part I @DonaldTrump Chabad & FelixSater aka @MoisheBond

JediVictory@POTUSStevenDKelley @OCCUPYTHEGETTY END PEDOPHILIA, Saturday, Sept. 23rd, 2023 https://rumble.com/v3kedhs-jedivictorystevendkelley-sept.-23rd-2023.html

The Getty Museum

Underneath the Getty Museum is a network of tunnels and underground bunkers, former CIA/NSA contractor Steven D. Kelley informs us that The Getty and USA government control Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMBs). These bases are connected to each other by systems of trains that use Magnetic Levitation and vacuum technology to reach very high speeds. Along with other functions, the Getty serves as a hub of child trafficking, child-sex slaves treated like cattle under the Getty, Please Universe, stop child trafficking and arrest those involved. Please and thank you.

Steven D. Kelley has launched a mission to Open the GETTY and gain access to these underground areas owned by the Templar Cabal Bunker called Getty Cavers Center. By exposing the dark secrets hidden below us, the truth will be forced upon the world, and nobody will be able to hide, defend, or continue the evil that has plagued the earth for so long.

https://www.stevendkelley.com/

2.- https://t.me/sdkelleypresident

3.- https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage





From Brighteon, Cynthia´s channel, we download and convert. Unfortunately, Facebook, Twitter and other platforms don´t allow brighteon, so Rumble is the most accepted and with the least censorship.

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1/videos?page=1









@StevenDKelley For President 2024





Your attention, please, Steven D Kelley is running for President 2024, he needs one person in every State to register for him. If you are willing to be Steven´s State representative, please let him know asap. Email him at [email protected]... say the State in the subject line. Thank you so much.





Steve´s official party affiliation, is NO party affiliation... Steven is running as a NPA.





Also contact him on telegram via

1.- https://t.me/stevendkelleyforpresident

2.- https://t.me/sdkelleypresident

3.- https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage





Steven´s email is [email protected]





Trust you are fine. Thank you so much for your lovely work. Please, would you be so kind as to interview Steven D Kelley, please?https://www.stevendkelley.com





Essayer d'aider. Steven D Kelley et l'installation pédophile Underneath the Getty Center, Los Angeles, Californie. Auriez-vous l'amabilité d'interviewer Steven, s'il vous plaît ?









#OCCUPYTHEGETTY.

https://www.stevendkelley.com

https://www.stevendkelley2024.com

Email: [email protected]





Book by Steven D Kelley

LASERS CAVERS & MAGIC:

Audio Book:

https://youtu.be/E78-ZL9Ik1Y

Steven's Email:

[email protected] Steven D Kelley Show:

TruthCatRadio.com