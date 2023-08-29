Doctor suicides. Cover ups. Coincidences. NPCs look for ways to explain away the madness.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
40 year old award winning cancer doctor from NY murders 4 month old daughter and then kills herself. Shocking news about other young doctor suicides that show evidence that they could be associated with the MRNA jabs.
How can they not see the truth? How can they always be looking for answers, but it never includes Vaccines.
https://makismd.substack.com/
https://twccanada.health/