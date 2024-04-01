BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

30 Million GMO Lunches Loaded With Heavy Metals Served Daily to Students - Zen Honeycutt
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
38 views • 04/01/2024

Mothers will do anything to protect their children, and Zen Honeycutt is a prime example. After watching her son nearly die from an allergic reaction to a pecan on Thanksgiving, she realized something had to change. After taking him off GMO foods and pivoting toward an organic diet, his allergies quickly cleared up and her family’s overall health improved dramatically. Inspired and fired up, she founded Moms Across America, an organization dedicated to educating and empowering mothers with actions and solutions to create healthy communities. Zen discusses the horrifying details of different types of GMO toxins that ravage the body and cause horrible side effects. She also focuses on the chilling toxic metals and chemicals in school lunches, fast food, and more.



TAKEAWAYS


Chemical corporations have sister corporations that treat the very symptoms the parent company caused, creating an endless cash cow


30 million GMO chemical-laden meals are served every day to schoolchildren in America


Fast food suppliers provide the majority of American school lunches - and the food quality is horrible and loaded with GMOs and chemicals


Skyrocketing heavy metals were present in 100 percent of the school lunch samples Moms Across America tested in their study



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Kids Say Eat Organic video: https://bit.ly/3T9CgLO

Pop Culture Purge Tour: text TOUR to 55444

Unstoppable book: https://amzn.to/4azpnk3


🔗 CONNECT WITH ZEN HONEYCUTT

Website: https://www.zenhoneycutt.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MomsAcrossAmerica

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/momsacrossamerica/

X: https://twitter.com/yesmaam74

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@momsacrossamerica

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MomsAcrossAmerica

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/MomsAcrossAmerica


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

Ascent Nutrition: https://goascentnutrition.com/tina

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
studentsgmochemicalsfoodtoxinsheavy metalstoxicfarmingzen honeycutthealthyallergenstina griffincounter culture mom showglyphosphates
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy