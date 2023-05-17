© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Congressman Matt Gaetz joined "The Right Squad" on Newsmax to discuss the bombshell report from Special Counsel John Durham exposing the phony FBI witch hunt of President Trump, the investigation into the Biden Crime Family led by House Oversight Chairman James Comer, how Tucker Carlson may be on a U.S.-funded global disinformation blacklist, and more!
(Newsmax, The Right Squad, 05/15/23)
Visit https://gaetz.house.gov/firebrand for ALL Firebrand content!
https://rumble.com/v2o18ug-boom-matt-gaetz-talks-bombshell-revelations-in-the-durham-report-on-newsmax.html