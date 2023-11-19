BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ivermectin + Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) COVID-19 Protocol!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
542 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
346 views • 11/19/2023

Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg and 7.5mg Pills:http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html


Worldwide Supplier For Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) Capsules:

https://sacredpurity.com/hydroxychloroquine.html


Zinc Picolinate 30mg - http://amzn.to/2jd2cWq


What Is Ivermectin? - https://bitly.ws/U9eL

Ivermectin Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://bitly.ws/Ur5s

Ivermectin For COVID-19 - (Meta-Analysis) - https://bitly.ws/ZkiU


What Is Hydroxychloroquine? - https://bitly.ws/W28d

The Benefits of Hydroxychloroquine! (HCQ) - (Scientifically Proven) - https://bitly.ws/WeD7

Hydroxychloroquine May Not Work Without ZINC! - https://bitly.ws/W6eE


Ivermectin + Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) COVID-19 Protocol!


Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) are both potent medications that are highly effective at treating COVID and the symptoms associated with it.


In today's video, I share the ultimate COVID-19 protocol that combines both on the same day.


If you want to learn how to safely and correctly take these both on the same day to rapidly and effectively treat COVID-19, watch this video "Ivermectin + Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) COVID-19 Protocol! " from start to FINISH!


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
hydroxychloroquineivermectincovid protocoleffective covid treatmenthow to treat covidivermectin covidivermectin covid-19how to use ivermectin for covidhydroxychloroquine covidhydroxychloroquine covid-19hydroxychloroquine covid scienceivermectin covid sciencehydroxychloroquine ivermectinivermectin hydroxychloroquinehow to use hydroxychloroquine for covidhydroxychloroquine ivermectin covid protocol
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy