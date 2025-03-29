BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BrightLearn - Ready... Set... Bolt! by Dmitry Orlov
271 followers
277 views • 5 months ago

In "Ready... Set... Bolt!" Dmitry Orlov presents a provocative critique of Western decline and Russia's resilience, arguing that systemic collapse – financial, political, social, and cultural – is already underway in the U.S. and Europe. He frames Russia's geopolitical actions, like the annexation of Donetsk and Lugansk, as strategic moves to secure natural boundaries rather than aggression, while portraying Western sanctions as counterproductive, accelerating Russia's self-sufficiency and the petrodollar's erosion. Orlov warns of a potential U.S. civil war fueled by polarization but suggests collapse could birth a more sustainable order. Championing Russia's conservative values as a global alternative to Western liberalism, he contends that the West's ideological overreach is driving a backlash, positioning Russia as a stabilizing force. Combining sharp analysis with controversial predictions, Orlov's book challenges conventional narratives about power, collapse and the future of global society.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai 

Find a copy of this amazing book here

