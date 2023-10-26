What do you think? Crisis actors or heartbroken victims?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why are these teens, whose parents were supposedly just killed by Hamas, unsuccessfully attempting to hold back laughter in these MSM "news" reports?
Are crisis actors being used to create atrocity propaganda, designed to drum up public support for all-out war in the Middle East?
It certainly wouldn't be the first time. Sources:
https://youtube.com/watch?v=bH74lnxHMiU