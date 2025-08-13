Greenpeace founder: Deranged ‘net zero’ fanatics bring famine & ‘ruination’

Greenpeace founder: Deranged ‘net zero’ fanatics bring famine and ‘ruination’

👉 People who push for the ‘net zero’ greenhouse gas emissions goals de facto threaten to cut off millions from food, warns Dr. Patrick Moore, co-founder of Greenpeace.

For the sake of their agenda, these ‘net zero’ adherents oppose the use of nitrogen fertilizer, the substance that helps grow food that feeds about half of Earth’s population.

💬 “If they go ahead with what they are thinking and planning, they will cause a ruination the likes of which the Earth has never seen,” Dr. Moore says.