Russia Is Running Out of Armored Vehicles! More and More Outdated Equipment Is Being Used
13 views • 03/21/2024

US Military News


Mar 19, 2024


Today, we're zooming in on a major development in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Reports are buzzing with news that Russia is facing a crisis: a severe shortage of armored vehicles, a result of heavy losses in Ukraine.


This shortage could be a game-changer, impacting Russia's military tactics and the entire course of the conflict. Stay tuned as we unpack this crucial development.


Recent assessments indicate that their once seemingly inexhaustible arsenal is showing visible signs of depletion. The loss of over 3,000 tanks in Ukraine alone sends shockwaves through military circles – that's the equivalent of their entire pre-war active inventory!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zSLGMZCzENM

russiawarus military newsukrainetacticsrunning outarmored vehiclesoutdated equipment
