Beekeepers Hate Them but They Might Be Just What We Need

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Beekeepers hate this worm but the rest of the world will definitely love it! 🐝
According to Dr. Bertocch, after she learned that beekeepers were killing the larvae of the Galleria mellonella moth, which are also known as wax worms, because they were eating the honeycombs, she realized that wax worms may NOT be as terrible as beekeepers considered them to be. 🌻
To find out more about Federica Bertocchini and her work, click https://www.plasticentropy.net/who-we-are/ now!
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C