Financial Decentralization and Global Financial Agendas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The future is shifting—smaller, self-sustaining communities will thrive while centralized systems strain under control agendas like CBDCs, ESG, and carbon credits. Digitization means total financial surveillance—they’ll track every penny you spend. How do you resist? Precious metals, local economies, and off-grid assets may be key.
#FinancialFreedom #DecentralizeNow #CBDCWarning #ESGAgenda #SelfSufficiency #GoldOverDigits #PrepareForChange
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport