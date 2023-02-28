BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THEY ARE DOING SOMETHING TO THE PEOPLE [Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Michigan]
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
9
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
500 views • 02/28/2023

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

SquirrelTribe
Feb 27, 2023
Norfolk Southerns train derailment on February 3, 2023 is STILL being cleaned up and sorted out over THREE WEEKS later and there are STILL NO DEFINITIVE ANSWERS on what caused the accident or if the area is even SAFE to live in now. Add in to the equation BlackRock (and Vanguard) may have a hand in the dealings of the clean up and this whole situation takes on new meaning. The chemicals being moved around our country from Ohio to Texas to Michigan to Pennsylvania make this feel like a game of chess but WE THE PEOPLE have no players on the board. The EPA, CDC, local government and The President are dropping the ball in helping the American People. __________ Get Your SquirrelTribe Gear Here: https://pfsonyt.creator-spring.com/ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Squirrel... Get your SquirrelTribe Popsocket: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Squirrel... The BEST COFFEE around!! https://bulletproof.fdf2.net/AoxLb1
Keywords
texaswaterconwayohiopennsylvaniamichiganwastesoilderailmentdioxinblackrockpensilvaniaohio rivereast palestinevinyl chloridesquirreltribeshell petrochemicalnorfolk sauthern
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy