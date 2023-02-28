THEY ARE DOING SOMETHING TO THE PEOPLE [Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Michigan]

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

SquirrelTribe

Feb 27, 2023

Norfolk Southerns train derailment on February 3, 2023 is STILL being cleaned up and sorted out over THREE WEEKS later and there are STILL NO DEFINITIVE ANSWERS on what caused the accident or if the area is even SAFE to live in now. Add in to the equation BlackRock (and Vanguard) may have a hand in the dealings of the clean up and this whole situation takes on new meaning. The chemicals being moved around our country from Ohio to Texas to Michigan to Pennsylvania make this feel like a game of chess but WE THE PEOPLE have no players on the board. The EPA, CDC, local government and The President are dropping the ball in helping the American People.


