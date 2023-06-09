Ukraine loses hundreds of soldiers in thwarted counteroffensive attempt – Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 9, 2023
As Kiev threw more than 1,000 soldiers into an assault that has been thwarted by Russian forces, RT’s Igor Zhdanov reports on the frontline developments from the Zaporozhye region.
