BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Biological Attacks: Millions Will Die!
What is happening
What is happening
9716 followers
Follow
10
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
1021 views • 3 months ago


Jun 8, 2025

Biological Attacks: The Hidden Agenda Behind 'The National Blueprint for Biodefense' – Steven Bennun & Debra Tavares Expose the Dark Truth


In this eye-opening discussion, Steven Bennun and Deborah Tavares delve into the shocking details of the National Blueprint for Biodefense, revealing the sinister plans to reduce humanity through biological warfare and global manipulation. As the world faces unprecedented threats to both people and animals, they unravel the dark organizations and secretive groups working behind the scenes to bring about a new world order. Don't miss this crucial conversation on the attacks against humanity and the hidden forces at play.

Debra Tavres

stopthecrime.net

https://stopthecrime.net/wp/2025/06/06/the-national-blueprint-for-biodefense/

https://primarywater.org/

https://stopthecrime.net/wp/2025/06/06/avma-guidelines-for-the-depopulation-of-animals-2019-edition/

Transcript

Keywords
trumpchemtrailsgeoengineeringcongresssenatedocumentexposeisraeli news livemillions will diedebra tavaresdark truthsteven bennunbiological attackshidden agenda behindnational blueprint biodefense
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy