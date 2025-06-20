Keeping fit in BKK part2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is a continuation of the last video as we walk around the park under the freeway and this park is quite huge and it's nothing unusual in places like Bangkok or even other cities. I've seen the same thing with the park under the freeway some of them have the whole place covered in wire so the ball won't fly off the into the traffic