AMERICAS NEW TITAN ATTORNEY - SAVING KARI LAKE & MORE -Featuring RYAN HEATH - EP.213 [MIRROR]

Ryan Heath is the President and CEO of The Gavel Project, an Anti-Woke non-profit (501(c)(3)) legal organization that exists to protect the freedoms of Americans, especially women and children. Ryan is a Constitutional expert, Civil Rights Activist and an Arizona Attorney.





Before launching The Gavel Project, Ryan forced Phoenix Children’s Hospital (which does more than $500 million in annual revenues) to grant his sister an exemption from their vaccine mandate—by threatening to sue all their board members, personally.





On another occasion (March 2, 2022), multiple schools within Natomas Unified School District capitulated, on the spot, when Ryan threatened to sue the Principals, Teachers, School Board Trustees and Administrators—all personally—for violating the constitutional rights of students protesting mask mandates. Those that protested were permitted to return to class without masks and, despite Governor Newsom’s arbitrary “mandate” remaining in place until March 14, 2022, these students did not adorn masks again.





Apart from the pandemic, children have been bombarded with woke ideological foolishness such as CRT and gender ideology. To eradicate this nonsense, The Gavel Project is funding multiple lawsuits across the United States against the woke ideologues responsible for harming vulnerable individuals in the name of leftist dogmatism.





Currently, Ryan is challenging the results of the November 2022 Arizona election by filing multiple amici with the Arizonia Superior Court regarding signature verification. He is asking justices to decertify the 2020 election statewide saying ballot signatures should be compared to a person’s original voters registration (not previous ballots cast). So far, Ryan has been successful in helping keep the Kari Lake trial going by focusing on the signature issue.





Ryan and his wife Jordan are parents to two daughters.





The Gavel Project is an Anti-Woke nonprofit (501(c)(3) public charity that believes a Gavel, rather than a Gun, is the best tool to solve our Nation’s spiral into chaos. The Gavel Project is peacefully fighting for civil liberties on behalf of victims suffering from the abuses of woke ideologues (this includes fighting COVID-19 mandate abuses and radical ideals such as DEI, CRT, gender affirmative care and similar Marxist nonsense masquerading under the guise of “equity and inclusion”).





Founded in 2021 by Arizona Attorney, Philanthropist, and Civil Rights Activist, Ryan Heath, The Gavel Project is inundated with applications for help from victims across the Nation. From mask-mandates to mutilating children in the name of “affirmative care,” The Gavel Project funds strategic lawsuits aimed at eradicating BS in society.





The organization in entirely crowd-source funded.

