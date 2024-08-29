BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israel’s invasion of the occupied West Bank continues with more overnight raids on refugee camps and villages
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
8 months ago

Israel’s invasion of the occupied West Bank continues with more overnight raids on refugee camps and villages. The occupation forces withdrew from Al Far’a camp in Tubas after over 24 hours. In Jenin and Tulkarem, they continue to expand the attacks.

Last night, fighting with the invading forces intensified with gunfire exchanged and IED explosives detonating in Israeli military bulldozers. In Tulkarem, Israeli forces assassinated five resistance fighters among them Abu Shuja’a, the commander of Tulkarem Brigade and the most wanted man in Tulkarem, after hours of fighting in a besieged house in the camp. 

At least 18 people have been killed so far. The number killed is likely higher, as Israel has blockaded hospitals and kidnapped the bodies of fighters. 

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
