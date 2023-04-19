The Spirit of Jezebel & Satanists in the Church

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
May 15th, 2017
In this episode of Prophecy Quake, Pastor Dean Odle looks at the "Spirit of Jezebel" and how it works against true Christian leaders and the family. We must understand witchcraft is real and can affect even strong Christians who don't fight it off. We will also discuss Satan's eight-point plan to infiltrate a church to divide or destroy it.