Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD
May 31, 2023
Dr.SHIVA™ Exposes ALL OF IT. The Only 2024 Candidate with Real Solutions to FREE the Working Class.
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, shares his groundbreaking presidential campaign aimed at establishing a transformative self-organizing scientific working-class movement in 2024. With unwavering determination, Dr. Ayyadurai reveals the truth behind the charlatans who exploit the working class, presenting false heroes that ultimately push them further into oppression. As he lays bare the deceptions plaguing society, Dr.SHIVA unveils his revolutionary plan to empower the working class through scientific knowledge and collective action, offering a beacon of hope in a world mired in deceit and inequality.
Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.
Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.
To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar.
