❗️On Sunday 23rd February, a Russian convoy in honor of 'Day of the Defenders of the Fatherland' will depart from Sydney's Russian Consulate
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
7 months ago

Today, the 21st, I made this the featured video, to promote and so that I could add new details posted from Aussie Cossack here. Then original video description.

❗️Tomorrow Sunday 23rd of February join a pro-Russian convoy assembling at Sydney's Russian Consulate to celebrate Day of the Defenders of the Fatherland.

📅11AM at the Russian Consulate on Fullerton Street, Woollahra in Sydney's east.

🚗Bring cars, motorbikes, 4WD's, flags and friends. Meet like minded patriots!

💪🇷🇺Glory to Russia's defenders of the Fatherland! The event will televised by Russian state media.

Original video description:

On Sunday 23rd of February a Russian convoy in honour of Day of the Defenders of the Fatherland will depart from Sydney's Russian Consulate to cruise down to Bondi Beach. 🇷🇺💪

🫵Now recruiting patriots to join the convoy! Contact @AussieCossackBot 

❗️This Sunday 23rd of February join a pro-Russian convoy meeting at Sydney's Russian Consulate to celebrate Day of the Defenders of the Fatherland.

📅11AM at the Russian Consulate on Fullerton Street, Woollahra in Sydney's east.

🚗Bring cars, motorbikes, 4WD's, flags and friends. Meet like minded patriots!

💪🇷🇺Glory to the Russia's defenders of the Fatherland!

💾 SAVE IMAGE. ⬆️ REUPLOAD. 

🔄 SHARE WITH EVERYONE

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
