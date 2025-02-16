❗️On Sunday 23rd February, a Russian convoy in honor of 'Day of the Defenders of the Fatherland' will depart from Sydney's Russian Consulate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today, the 21st, I made this the featured video, to promote and so that I could add new details posted from Aussie Cossack here. Then original video description.
❗️Tomorrow Sunday 23rd of February join a pro-Russian convoy assembling at Sydney's Russian Consulate to celebrate Day of the Defenders of the Fatherland.
📅11AM at the Russian Consulate on Fullerton Street, Woollahra in Sydney's east.
🚗Bring cars, motorbikes, 4WD's, flags and friends. Meet like minded patriots!
💪🇷🇺Glory to Russia's defenders of the Fatherland! The event will televised by Russian state media.
Original video description:
On Sunday 23rd of February a Russian
convoy in honour of Day of the Defenders of the Fatherland will
depart from Sydney's Russian Consulate to cruise down to Bondi Beach.
🇷🇺💪
🫵Now recruiting patriots to join the convoy! Contact @AussieCossackBot
