Midnight Ride: Prince of the Power of the Air - The Mystery Archon
Ezekiel34
Ezekiel34
93 followers
69 views • 03/14/2023

Streamed 3/11/2023                                                                                                 https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34                                                                  https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/ 

https://www.nystv.org 

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34 

Tonight on the Midnight Ride w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico.

This cryptic passage here in Ephesians is an esoteric statement that can only be uncovered by taking it at face value and taking it literally. Esoteric means likely to only be understood by a small number of people. Taking the Bible literally or for that matter seriously is missing completely from a large majority of the proclaiming Christian population.

Ephesians 2:2

2 Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience:

Keywords
deathprophecyhistorybiblicalpersecutionmartyrs
