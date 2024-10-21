Israel's New Hasbara App | Haaretz

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Hebrew term "hasbara" literally translates to "explanation." Within the context of "Israel," it has become a euphemism for a formal policy that encompasses pro-"Israel" evangelism, apologism, and propaganda. Hasbarists, as those who engage in this practice are called, strive to shape public opinion on a global scale in favor of "Israel" and its Zionist ideology. They do so by utilizing Israelis and Zionists living abroad as 'mouthpieces', a term that refers to their role as spokespersons. In Hebrew, this role is alternatively known as 'shlichim', which literally means 'emissary'.
Release Date: 2017
🔗 All Credit To Haaretz: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYzVOlcENZ4
📖 Read - The Israel Project’s 2009 Global Language Dictionary By (((Frank Luntz))) ► HERE: https://www.transcend.org/tms/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/sf-israel-projects-2009-global-language-dictionary.pdf
📖 Read - Hasbara Handbook: Promoting Israel On Campus By World Union Of Jewish Students ► HERE: http://www.middle-east-info.org/take/wujshasbara.pdf
🔗 Hasbara and the control of narrative as an element of strategy: https://web.archive.org/web/20130204002013/https://www.sott.net/article/257539-Hasbara-and-the-control-of-narrative-as-an-element-of-strategy
🔗 The Israel Project’s Secret Hasbara Handbook Exposed: https://web.archive.org/web/20130317195459/https://www.richardsilverstein.com/2009/07/10/the-israel-projects-secret-hasbara-handbook-exposed/
🔗 The art of deception: How Israel uses ‘hasbara’ to whitewash its crimes: https://web.archive.org/web/20210612224947/https://www.trtworld.com/magazine/the-art-of-deception-how-israel-uses-hasbara-to-whitewash-its-crimes-46775
🔗 The Jewish Hasbara in All Its Glory. Lies, Lies Everywhere: https://web.archive.org/web/20220516054309/https://www.unz.com/lromanoff/the-jewish-hasbara-in-all-its-glory-lies-lies-everywhere/
🔗 Hasbara: 'Israel’s' Propaganda Policy: https://web.archive.org/web/20221113220142/https://english.almayadeen.net/articles/analysis/hasbara:-israels-propaganda-policy
🔗 Hasbara - Yonatan Mendel: https://web.archive.org/web/20210329094953/https:/www.lrb.co.uk/the-paper/v32/n05/yonatan-mendel/hasbara
