(3) SARAPCENTERS housing proposal Renewable Energy Affordable Bass Community
19 views • 9 months ago
(SARAP) Strategic Advantage Re -Development Aspirational Project
Design Layout Presentation
Built within the Global Emergency Provision Organization is logistical expertise to provide the necessities of Life, Food, Clothes, Shelter, and Emergency First-Aid to nations that need it now. We can provide all emergency provisions to the homeless and refugees worldwide throughout Africa, Asia, and the turbulent Middle East. But not forgetting America; states like Hawaii, having the highest homeless rate per capital in the nation. The millions of families displaced from their homes which need foods clothes, and shelter, now, immediately can be provided for. Critically, 20 million people across four countries face starvation.
