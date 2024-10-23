Quartet Preview—Life Extended: 150-Year Lifespans

In today's Quartet, John Petersen is joined by friends, Penny Kelly and Kingsley Dennis. Together they explore the potential impact of humans living to 150 years.





They address concerns about social systems, health, economic structures, and the evolving human consciousness needed for such longevity. Penny highlights the societal stress from current tensions, while Kingsley discusses the manipulation of division and the importance of transcending “sides.” The conversation concludes by examining the broader implications of life extension on governance, creativity, and community coherence.





For the uncut full version of Quartet, please consider becoming a premium member. We invite you to visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when new content is released. See you there!