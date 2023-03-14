BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The American Dream 2010 explain present and future
pacsteam.org
pacsteam.org
14 views • 03/14/2023

Uploaded for pacsteam.org


FULL verion in HD NO ADS


The AMERICAN DREAM is a 30 minute animated film that shows you how you\'ve been scammed

by the most basic elements of our government system. All of us Americans strive for the American

Dream, and this film shows you why your dream is getting farther and farther away. Do you know

how your money is created? Or how banking works? Why did housing prices skyrocket and then

plunge? Do you really know what the Federal Reserve System is and how it affects you every single

day? THE AMERICAN DREAM takes an entertaining but hard hitting look at how the problems we

have today are nothing new, and why leaders throughout our history have warned us and fought

against the current type of financial system we have in America today. You will be challenged to

investigate some very entrenched and powerful institutions in this nation, and hopefully

encouraged to help get our nation back on track.


THE AMERICAN DREAM Film Website (as it was) https://tinyurl.com/americandream2010


---


Website: http://pacsteam.org


PLEASE SHARE


---

Keywords
nwoendtimelodges
