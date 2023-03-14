The American Dream 2010 explain present and future

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The AMERICAN DREAM is a 30 minute animated film that shows you how you\'ve been scammed
by the most basic elements of our government system. All of us Americans strive for the American
Dream, and this film shows you why your dream is getting farther and farther away. Do you know
how your money is created? Or how banking works? Why did housing prices skyrocket and then
plunge? Do you really know what the Federal Reserve System is and how it affects you every single
day? THE AMERICAN DREAM takes an entertaining but hard hitting look at how the problems we
have today are nothing new, and why leaders throughout our history have warned us and fought
against the current type of financial system we have in America today. You will be challenged to
investigate some very entrenched and powerful institutions in this nation, and hopefully
encouraged to help get our nation back on track.
THE AMERICAN DREAM Film Website (as it was) https://tinyurl.com/americandream2010
