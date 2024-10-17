BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Rock Almighty. Kamala's Demon Possessed Interview?
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
24 views • 7 months ago

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at athletesandwarriors.locals.com!

Many will ask us why we mix 'religion' with politics. The short answer is in a question: Did not Jesus have to deal with the political order of the day? Could be food for thought as we head to the polls and beyond.

Let's Rock!


Music video credit:

Red Sea - Soulshaker

Put Red Sea on your playlist:

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3Y9MZqH

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/48rC94l


Video credit 2

Pastor torches Kamala Harris: 'Never been so offended in my life'

Fox News app

https://apple.co/3Ysx48g

https://amzn.to/3YoHOVg


Harris’ Fox interview didn’t satisfy the ‘Kamalacurious’: Sean Spicer | On Balance

News Nation app

https://apple.co/4f7zSgq

https://amzn.to/4f4HLn2


The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Now streaming

on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

godjesuschurchheavy metalrock n rollchristian rockchristian metalussportsnetworkussportsradiotherockalmighty
