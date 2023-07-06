BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

And We Know 6.7.2023 TRUMP knew! Soros PANIC, PHARMA exposed, Tucker up! Indictment talks, PRAY!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
198 views • 06/07/2023

LT of And We Know


June 7, 2023


Again..just one day and the shift of news info is more than most can handle, from strange future predictions from President Trump to fires in Canada, to Indictment of Trump talks, to Tucker Carlson up on Twitter with millions, to PHARMA being exposed on a huge level and so much more. Here we go.


Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros

—————————————————

Remnant Revolution Tour - https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/

Video: https://rumble.com/v2pt5mo-remnant-revolution-tour-promo.html


27.02.2016 - Barbara O'neill - Natural remedies https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgjzY6cyXEM


The firmament https://twitter.com/Thekeksociety/status/1666079834907213824?s=20


Lara Logan dropping truth bomb after truth bomb all over live TV. https://t.me/TruthHammer/9954


Trump Statement Agenda 47 - Public Health & Environment. Addressing the Rise of Chronic Childhood Illnesses - WOW! https://t.me/candlesinthenight/56547


Is Tucker Carlson the third outlet MTG mentioned that will receive the January 6 tapes? https://t.me/candlesinthenight/56551


PBS “Trump Glitch” occurred during the Naval Air Force Academy Commencement https://t.me/candlesinthenight/56554


Jim Jordan agrees with Cruz that Special Counsel, Jack Smith, is going to indict Trump on obstruction. https://t.me/qthestormrider777/15905


James Comey warns that Trump will have his retribution against the system that framed him for https://t.me/PepeMatter/15778


Zelensky admits that he is afraid that Trump will not continue the funding of his never ending war https://t.me/PepeMatter/15784


This is such a beautiful testimony from a young lady who was in the LGBT community for 16+ years. https://t.me/SpyGateDown/26457

———————————————


*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/


➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4


➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828


➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2sp26a-6.7.23-trump-knew-soros-panic-pharma-exposed-tucker-up-indictment-talks-pra.html

Keywords
trumpbig pharmanewspresidentdeep statechristiantucker carlsontwittercanadageorge sorosindictmentprayfiresltand we knowexposing evil
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy