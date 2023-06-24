Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for June 24, 2023

Quo Vadis





Beloved children of My Heart, you are clay in My Hands…





Humility is a great virtue that I love in the creature. . .





You are Living THE MOMENTS BEFORE THE GREAT WORLDWIDE DEVASTATION.





Envy manages to crush the very thought of man and lead him to forget that he is going to destroy himself.





The fights, the threats, the supremacy advance. . .





HUMANITY IS PREY OF THE TENSION GENERATED BY THREATS THAT TURNED TO FACTS.





Pray, My children, pray; Cuba is shaking strongly, part of its territory falls.









Pray, My children, pray; Jamaica suffers in its southern area from the shaking of its land.





Pray children, pray; Haiti and the Dominican Republic suffer from the force of nature; they are shaken strongly.





Pray children, pray; Puerto Rico is hit by a tsunami.





Pray children; Aruba suffers.





Pray My children, pray; Trinidad and Tobago is shaken.





Pray, My children, pray; small islets are prey to a tsunami.





My children:





THE HUMAN CREATURE BELIEVES WHAT IS CONVENIENT FOR it; WHAT it WANTS TO HEAR, AND THIS IS A WAY OF REBELLING AGAINST THE DIVINE WILL.





My People have faith, so much that you know that as a people on the march, you are freed by Me from what is going to happen to humanity in the midst of the fulfillment of the Prophecies.





The place to protect yourself from danger is "a heart of flesh", otherwise nothing will be enough.





The firmament will appear to be on fire, this being the product of man's evil.





I will not get tired of calling you to change your life.





WAIT IN PEACE, BUT SECURELY; FOR THE ARRIVAL OF THE ANGEL OF PEACE.





You are My children, be clear.

I bless you.





Your Jesus





The following COMMENTARY comes FROM LUZ DE MARÍA:





Brothers and Sisters:





The world situation is in crisis and at a very serious level.





I do not speak, but based on what Our Lord shares with me.





Each one is responsible for giving as much as possible to be better, knowing that we are on the brink of the abyss.





Our Lord told me:





“Anyone who is away from Me, and with all the protection he can have to build what he considers to be the greatest protection against a nuclear weapon, is wrong.





I am who I am!





Our Lord told me and I will do miracles in favor of My humble children; I will protect you without the need for iron or other metal constructions.





But I need you to have faith, because without faith you are nothing.





Respect My works, these My Words, because they will fall to the ground when they see My Protection fulfilled towards My children."





Those are the words of Our Lord Jesus Christ.





I invite you to pray:





Lord, we need faith.





Lord, who knows and hears our thoughts,

at this moment we need faith.





That faith that leads us to look at the greatness of Your works,

the infinite mercy with which you work miracles in Your children.





Faith that is capable of leading us to You because You are Our Father.





That faith that looks at Your Heart and we live by Your Throbbing.





You are Lord, the need of Your children, the Sacred Food, delight of the same Angels.





You are the light that will illuminate our souls when everything is dark,

because You are the Holy One, You are the Power, You are the Wisdom that leads us, You are the one who knows everything, and knows it and yet you are the humble, par excellence.





You know what you deliver us from, Lord, so in faith I tell you:

thank you Lord!





Thank you for what has happened, for what is happening and will happen.





Because Your Will reigns in all Creation forever and ever.





Amen.





