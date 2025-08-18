Terrain Theory and Detoxification

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What if “sickness” isn’t the enemy, but your body’s way of cleansing itself? According to terrain theory, symptoms like fever, sweating, or congestion may actually be powerful detox signals—your body’s natural system flushing out toxins so real healing can begin.
