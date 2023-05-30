Paul McCartney? You be the judge

Some of the pictures I used to make this video were from a Facebook page called "John Halliday and Colin Unwin. The Beatles." If you are not familiar with the Beatles conspiracy story fans of the Beatles claimed Paul McCartney died in 1966 in an automobile accident. They (the fans) found clues on the Beatles record album covers and in the music lyrics to tell the fans about his death since they were not allowed to tell anyone. One thing is clear and that is there were 2 Pauls. What happened to the original Paul has not yet been verified. However, two experts verified that there were definitely 2 different Pauls. Some of the fans dislike the new Paul and have named him Faul. That is not what this video is about. I think both Pauls were/are exceptional musicians and I love them both. They both made the Beatles legends and the music from both are creative and will be enjoyed for years.

After a considerable amount of research on the Beatles conspiracy, I discovered a person, John Halliday, on youtube that looks like Paul McCartney and happened to work at Paul's childhood home as a custodian. Most Paul McCartney researchers stated this seems like a setup to distract the fans from the truth so most people said he was not Paul and did not give it much attention. I have watched all the old Beatles interviews and the first Paul on one interview stated he wanted to retire soon. In many of his video interviews, he seemed uncomfortable and sometimes unhappy. He also commented once that he wanted to write music for other musicians and retire, soon. I believe the hints on the albums about his death were a distraction so Paul could retire and not be hunted down by his overzealous fans if the new Paul was discovered as a different person.

The song on this video is one I found that had a video comparing John Halliday to Paul McCartney. The song is beautiful so I searched who performed it and wrote the song and I could not find it anywhere on the internet. If anyone knows who wrote this song please message me so I can give credit. I am publishing this video to discover the truth and possibly get help from people willing to look at this and give it the attention it should get. I have continued my research into this and am looking into other areas and will post my new findings as I verify the information.