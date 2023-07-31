© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Revolutions, Tyrants & Wars: Total Onslaught
Are sinister forces working behind the scenes to achieve their Hegelian synthesis and bring about a new order of things?
Some highlights discussed are the revolutions of the previous century, culminating in the rise of the USA, the Kennedy assassination, and the setting up of the new world order.
SOURCE:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=dAxabNMNt60&feature=youtu.be