P.3 EK interviews MEGHAN and AMBER, English Backpackers: (BROKEN-HEARTED MEN), at Brookdale Homestead, Balingup MVI_5547

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/ae8617b8-360a-41c5-a443-54e35678a343
Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/f97ab2b9-5e1f-4197-9826-12cab5df3d50
No longer international young women of mystery, Amber and Meghan foolishly throw caution to the wind, and sit down to a forensic grilling with me, one week before they leave the Homestead, where for three months they have stayed, giving my wife JK a great deal of support and superb company. I credit them with keeping JK comparatively well-behaved during this time.