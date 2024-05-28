Ukrainian M2A2 Bradley IFV hit first with FPV drone, crew finished off with 152-mm Msta-B howitzer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇷🇺🇺🇦 UAV operators from the Grachi Special Forces detachment discovered the movement of a Ukrainian M2A2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle in the Krasnohorivka area at night, after which the vehicle was hit by an FPV drone. The Kuban artillerymen with the 152-mm Msta-B howitzer were effective against the lads who dismounted from the BMP, and they also finished off Bradley.
Source @Intel Slava Z