BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WHO Are the Conspirators?
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
57 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
205 views • 11/26/2023

The great conspiracy is about control of the rest of us by a relatively small set of wealthy families and the functionaries they have manipulated into serving them by enticement, blackmail and threat.

Over the centuries, the hidden planners have established many organizations and institutions. They have infiltrated businesses, governments, and bureaucracies with their operatives, and devised and revised policies, programs and propaganda to carry out their agenda.

~ Yeswise Education Service – https://yeswise.com/ – holistic learning modules:

health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy

~ program notes, archives, resources – https://awaremore.com/Programs/

~ natural health items – https://reallywell.com



Keywords
mindpropagandatechnologycontrolgovernmentorderconspiracymediacabalpharmafrequenciescorporationsfinancialbankingwhistleblowerdebtinventionsecretdivisionpoisonsallianceconspiratorseconomicblackmail
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy