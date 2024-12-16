BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MAN SHOOTS DOWN DRONE COPS CHASE -- DRONE24 PSYOP - FROM SAME GANG DID COVID19 PSYOP
Luke2136
Luke2136
49 followers
913 views • 6 months ago

DRONE24 THE PSYOP - DRONES DRONES DRONES FLYING EVERYWHERE - WHIPPING UP MASS HYSTERIA - AKA ORDO AB CHAO - DRONES HERE DRONES THERE DOING THIS DOING THAT - ARE YOU GETTING USED TO IT YET? - WHICH IS EXACTLY THE PLAN - GETTING DRONES-HERE DRONES-THERE NORMALIZED IN YOUR BRAIN - BECAUSE DRONE CONTROL OF THE POPULATIONS IS A KNOWN AGENDA ITEM - AND MAKE SURE UNDERSTAND PSYOP DRONE24 NOW BROUGHT TO YOU BY SAME ONES DID PSYOP COVID19

https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2024/12/drone24-madness-man-shoots-down-drone.html

Keywords
fake newsnwodronesmsmpsyoptotalitarianismcovid
