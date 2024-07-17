❗️Trump’s Miraculous near-miss Headshot in 3D Animation

❗️Trump’s miraculous near-miss headshot in 3D

A sobering 3D animation constructed from head tracking and ballistics data by TikTok account Point Consciousness shows how a last-second turn and tilt of the head saved Trump from a bullet right through his temporal and occipital lobes.

In one of modern fate’s most twisted ironies, Trump was saved by turning his head to look at a chart about illegal immigration being out of control thanks to Joe Biden.

Adding:

Surviving assassination attempt changed my father – Donald Trump Jr.

Former US President Donald Trump was “changed permanently” by the attempt on his life over the weekend, and will be a more moderate figure going forward, his son, Donald Jr., has told Axios.

Trump narrowly avoided death at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, when an assassin’s bullet clipped his ear as it whizzed past his head. Firing from a rooftop around 500 feet (150 meters) from the stage, the gunman killed one spectator at the rally and wounded two others before he was shot dead by Secret Service snipers.

Speaking to Axios on the sidelines of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Wisconsin on Tuesday, Trump Jr. said that he was fishing with his family when his fiancée told him his father had been shot.