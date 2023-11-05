The owner put her in a bag and hung it on the neighbor's door to deny responsibility

Pitiful Animal





Nov 5, 2023





This puppy was only 3 months old but had an accident with a car on the road

Her hind leg was broken and her body coulđn't move at all

Her condition was quite urgent, so we sent her to the vet for treatment

The puppy would need to be sedated because of the pain she was going through

I named her Trixie to memorize the first time we met

I only fought for the sake of justice.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tqlNfK13aOM