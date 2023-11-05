BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The owner put her in a bag and hung it on the neighbor's door to deny responsibility
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
64 views • 11/05/2023

Pitiful Animal


Nov 5, 2023


This puppy was only 3 months old but had an accident with a car on the road

Her hind leg was broken and her body coulđn't move at all

Her condition was quite urgent, so we sent her to the vet for treatment

The puppy would need to be sedated because of the pain she was going through

I named her Trixie to memorize the first time we met

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!


Subscribe to Channel:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR3K...

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tqlNfK13aOM

accidentdogpuppycardoorrescueneighborbagbroken bonespitiful animal
