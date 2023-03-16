Russian airborne forces team up with T-80 tank crews amid ongoing hostilities

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
March 16, 2023
The armored groups of the Russian airborne forces equipped with BMD-4M infantry fighting vehicles, along with T-80 tank crews, were filmed in combat during the special military operation.
