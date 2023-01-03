3/1/2023 ReFounding America: Peter Breggin MD ft. Patrick Coffin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch "ReFounding America" Live on Brighteon.tv every Wednesday at 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm estLearn more and find Peter Breggin MD at https://breggin.com/
Purchase Peter Breggin's book, "Covid-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey" at https://www.wearetheprey.com/ or on amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Global-Predators-are-Prey/dp/0982456069/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1PUO5KS35N22R&keywords=peter+breggin+md&qid=1649290199&sprefix=peter+breggin+md%2Caps%2C97&sr=8-1
-
Chcekout Peter & Ginger Breggin's blogs and more here: https://www.americaoutloud.com/author/peter-breggin-md-and-ginger-ross-breggin/
-
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his book: "The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health (Children’s Health Defense)" is available here: https://www.amazon.com/Real-Anthony-Fauci-Democracy-Childrens/dp/1510766804/ref=sr_1_1?gclid=CjwKCAjw9LSSBhBsEiwAKtf0n3bjOcOblpCRm5ilHRw1sYepA9hSt5IOlXX4fodHyfNyjCkOc7pHshoCwtkQAvD_BwE&hvadid=542423015188&hvdev=c&hvlocphy=9013421&hvnetw=g&hvqmt=e&hvrand=6214782377506789669&hvtargid=kwd-1410978370786&hydadcr=27862_11861917&keywords=the+real+fauci+book&qid=1649284360&sr=8-1