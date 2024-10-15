Kamala Harris Destroyed Secure Border

The Border Czar Kamala Harris Has Failed America!

Thanks to Harris, Millions of Undocumented Migrants Entered USA. Biden and Harris Ended All of Trump's Effective Border Policies. Many Small American Towns Overrun with Undocumented Migrants. Drug Overdose Deaths in America Exacerbated by Open Border and our Bad American Economy Made Worse by Millions of Migrants Taking Jobs. America Must Stop Playing Global Policeman and Focus on Border.





Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.





