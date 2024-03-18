BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Health: It's all about the trade offs...
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
75 views • 03/18/2024

The Reality of Health: Choices and Consequences


In this episode I host emphasize the concept of cause and effect in personal health choices, stressing that every action, whether using natural or synthetic products, consuming sugar, or engaging in habits like drinking or gambling, has consequences. I also outline the problems associated with sugar, alcohol, and laziness, juxtaposing these with the benefits of supplements, a good diet, exercise, and a positive outlook. This episode provides a practical guide for achieving better health through seven main priorities: stabilizing the sympathetic nervous system, prioritizing sleep, adopting a healthy diet, managing stress, obtaining clean water, developing a movement strategy, and understanding supplement needs. By following these steps, listeners are encouraged to make informed choices and understand the trade-offs involved in health and lifestyle decisions.




00:00 Welcome to Monday Minutes: The Reality of Health


00:16 The Consequences and Rewards of Our Choices


00:30 Choosing Quality in Home Fragrances


02:06 The Impact of Lifestyle Choices on Health


02:24 The Path to Good Health: Understanding Consequences


04:38 Creating a Health Plan: Priorities and Actions


05:24 Seven Key Strategies for Better Health


08:12 No More Excuses: A Simple Guide to Good Health


08:43 Looking Forward: Next Episode Teaser




My essential oil brand of choice:


https://www.auracacia.com/


My favorite incense brand: My favorite scent is Tibetan Lotus. It is sweet and herbal. It is perfect. Best I have ever smelled. I am an incense connoisseur if I don't say so myself...


https://trilokaincense.net/products.htm


My favorite candles: anything made from beeswax and real essential oils, tallow candles, and coconut oil are fine, but check back I will be releasing my own candles. Oh yes, they will be awesome!

healthclean waterstresssupplementsdietfeel betteressential oilshealthy lifestyleconsequencessympathetic nervous systemhealth podcastnatural substancesgood habitsgood sleepstabilize dietlower stressmovement strategy
