MoNoA in New Personal Health Technology and Wearable Medical Devices

MoNoA provides an ecosystem fueled by our own discrete wellbeing accessory, focusing on daily and stylish functionality. We support you on physical and psychological well-being, by detecting and translating your stress. MoNoA was established in 2018. Our purpose is to unlock your full potential.





MoNoA provides: A unique and accurate way of measuring (GSR + design of the wearable/ accessory)





A holistic approach to health, which is translated in a connected platform built as an ecosystem





Self-learning feedback loops determining the effectiveness of advice and actions through real-time (GSR) measurement





An overview visualizing the impact of your daily life on your physical and mental wellbeing





Easy access to personal support, knowledge and services linked with your health





MoNoA's mission is to democratize wellbeing, by putting the complexity of the human body in the center and let people own their health. We are accessible and state of the art technology that fits your (life)style and have a great positive impact on your life.





Regarding the intelligence of the human body, the therapy/strategy/coaching needs to have the same intelligence to provide the appropriate result. To be effective and efficient for each individual there is no single solution that will work for everybody. The only coach that can determine what the body needs and what will achieve the proper results is the body itself. Empowered personal data that can show how your body operates and detects what works the best to generate resilient individuals is the support of MoNoA.





The never ending to do lists and other activities having your power switch constantly 'on' the quest for self-actualization and reaching your full potential, is the biggest challenge of our modern actual times.





Being yourself also means being recognized, having a position within our society and having a purpose in life. All these aspects provide expectations and we don't want to disappoint anyone. We want to do is in the best possible way, to fulfill our personal expectations. All those great intentions bring a lot of additional effort and makes it difficult for us to listen to our personal physical signals.





Becoming aware of the difficult balance between the expectations of our 'external' environment and our body and mind is not an easy task. MoNoA can support you and provides you the tools and services to a healthy life.





For more information about MoNoA, please visit https://monoa.tech