© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Conscious Resistance Presents The Pyramid of Power: Chapter 5 - Big Wireless
The Pyramid of Power series returns for Season 2! In the latest episode of this 16 part series Derrick Broze explore the research around the Big Wireless industry.
https://thepyramidofpower.net/
Brought to you by The Conscious Resistance Network: https://www.theconsciousresistance.com (https://www.theconsciousresistance.com/)
Source video - https://odysee.com/@ThePyramidofPower:1/chapter5:6?r=5Pke7zb7m17gUJn9Xa5NVgbg1THSFgS9