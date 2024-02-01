40K EXPLAINED - THE EMPEROR'S GOLDEN THRONE _ Warhammer 40,000 Lore_History

Timestamps:
0:00 Sponsor
1:25 Intro
1:43 The Golden Throne M41
14:04 The Dark Age of Technology
18:57 Glass Thrones
36:50 The Emperor Ascendent
48:52 Ultimate Purpose
59:45 Outro
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.