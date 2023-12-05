His eyes were about to fall out so he was abandoned by his owner in a dense field

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pitiful Animal
Dec 4, 2023
In Markovo, an alarming situation had occurred of animal abuse
A dog knocked down, eyes sticking out, jaw tilted to the side
He wandered to a gardener's house, he'd been feeding him for days
The kind gardener told us to save him
The dog's condition was quite bad if it was not treated in time
Looking at a dog made people rethink the treatment of a pet as a friend or just an ordinary animal.
His eyes were filled with darkness but his future would have a glimmer of hope by kind people.
Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.
