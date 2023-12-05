His eyes were about to fall out so he was abandoned by his owner in a dense field

Pitiful Animal





In Markovo, an alarming situation had occurred of animal abuse

A dog knocked down, eyes sticking out, jaw tilted to the side

He wandered to a gardener's house, he'd been feeding him for days

The kind gardener told us to save him

The dog's condition was quite bad if it was not treated in time

Looking at a dog made people rethink the treatment of a pet as a friend or just an ordinary animal.

His eyes were filled with darkness but his future would have a glimmer of hope by kind people.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

