- US government-funded polling via the Levada Center indicates Russian President Vladimir Putin as of 2024, has an 86% approval rating, very close to the 87.3% electoral outcome of President Putin's re-election;
- Conversely, President Putin's "fiercest opponent," according to the same US government-funded polling organization, had single-digit approval ratings as of 2023;
- US government-funded polling validates the outcome of the Russian elections, the US simply doesn't like the outcome, and through concerted propaganda is trying to undermine the credibility of the elections;
- This is only the latest example of the US and Europe interfering in and undermining, not upholding democracy and self-determination around the globe;
NEO - West Declares Russian Elections “Undemocratic” Because it Doesn’t Like Winner
https://journal-neo.su/2024/03/19/west-declares-russian-elections-undemocratic-because-it-doesnt-like-winner/
