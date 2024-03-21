- US government-funded polling via the Levada Center indicates Russian President Vladimir Putin as of 2024, has an 86% approval rating, very close to the 87.3% electoral outcome of President Putin's re-election;

- Conversely, President Putin's "fiercest opponent," according to the same US government-funded polling organization, had single-digit approval ratings as of 2023;

- US government-funded polling validates the outcome of the Russian elections, the US simply doesn't like the outcome, and through concerted propaganda is trying to undermine the credibility of the elections;

- This is only the latest example of the US and Europe interfering in and undermining, not upholding democracy and self-determination around the globe;

NEO - West Declares Russian Elections “Undemocratic” Because it Doesn’t Like Winner

https://journal-neo.su/2024/03/19/west-declares-russian-elections-undemocratic-because-it-doesnt-like-winner/

Mirrored - The New Atlas

