US Government-Funded Polling Validates 2024 Russian Elections - West Simply Doesn't Like the Outcome
34 views • 03/21/2024

- US government-funded polling via the Levada Center indicates Russian President Vladimir Putin as of 2024, has an 86% approval rating, very close to the 87.3% electoral outcome of President Putin's re-election;

- Conversely, President Putin's "fiercest opponent," according to the same US government-funded polling organization, had single-digit approval ratings as of 2023;

- US government-funded polling validates the outcome of the Russian elections, the US simply doesn't like the outcome, and through concerted propaganda is trying to undermine the credibility of the elections;

- This is only the latest example of the US and Europe interfering in and undermining, not upholding democracy and self-determination around the globe;

NEO - West Declares Russian Elections “Undemocratic” Because it Doesn’t Like Winner

https://journal-neo.su/2024/03/19/west-declares-russian-elections-undemocratic-because-it-doesnt-like-winner/

How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Cryptocurrency Donations:

Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7

BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr

Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored - The New Atlas

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/


putin2024the westthe new atlasrussian elections
