BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Brain Support for ADHD with Jason Gourlas, MPAS, PA-C
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
102 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
70 views • 10/25/2023

One out of twenty people in the United States have ADHD!  ADHD is a medical disorder, but there are underlying causes that can be addressed to help decrease symptoms. ADHD is an imbalance of the brain that leads to imbalanced behavior. Some of the major causes of ADHD are nutrient deficiencies, hormone deficiencies, and toxicity in the environment. We are inundated with toxins that lead to inflammation in the body and gut. Inflammation in the gut can negatively affect the brain. There is evidence that there is a higher instance of anxiety and depression in people with ADHD, regardless of age. 

Join Dr. Hotze and Jason Gourlas, MPAS, PA-C as they discuss the underlying causes of ADHD and treatment options. Forty percent of children diagnosed with ADHD will carry that diagnosis into adulthood. If you or your loved one suffers from ADHD, you need to watch this! 

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com. 

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!  

Keywords
healthadhdinflammationdr steven hotzewellness revolution
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy