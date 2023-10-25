Brain Support for ADHD with Jason Gourlas, MPAS, PA-C

One out of twenty people in the United States have ADHD! ADHD is a medical disorder, but there are underlying causes that can be addressed to help decrease symptoms. ADHD is an imbalance of the brain that leads to imbalanced behavior. Some of the major causes of ADHD are nutrient deficiencies, hormone deficiencies, and toxicity in the environment. We are inundated with toxins that lead to inflammation in the body and gut. Inflammation in the gut can negatively affect the brain. There is evidence that there is a higher instance of anxiety and depression in people with ADHD, regardless of age.

Join Dr. Hotze and Jason Gourlas, MPAS, PA-C as they discuss the underlying causes of ADHD and treatment options. Forty percent of children diagnosed with ADHD will carry that diagnosis into adulthood. If you or your loved one suffers from ADHD, you need to watch this!

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!