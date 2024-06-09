Babylon is fallen: pope Francis urges LGBTQ deviants to be inclusive of pedophiles!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





It’s just a matter of time before paedophilia will become normalized in a world that is gone completely against Christ and His holy written word!





In Matthew 18:6, Christ says the following about hurting children: But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.





In October 2021, over 330,000 French children were sexually abused by Roman Catholic prelates and lay members over a 70-year period:

https://www.npr.org/2021/10/05/1043302348/france-catholic-church-sexual-abuse-report-children





In October 2023, over 440,000 Spaniard children were sexually abused by Roman Catholic prelates and lay members over a 70-year period:

https://www.spainenglish.com/2023/10/29/victims-child-abuse-spanish-church-ombudsman-reports/





Yet, in two separate articles, pope Francis, the man of sin in Rome, the wicked one, the son of perdition, who is also antichrist goes against Christ’s words in Matthew 18:6 about hurting children with his defense of pedophiles and homosexuals, which make up the great majority of the Vatican’s clerics.





https://www.scmp.com/news/world/europe/article/2186413/80-cent-vatican-clerics-are-gay-distorting-catholic-church-shame

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/pope-paedophile-priests-children-god-vatican-b2336786.html

https://nypost.com/2023/05/11/pope-francis-calls-sex-abusers-children-of-god/





Yet, this evil man, the pope, is called ‘holy father’ by his deceived followers in the Babylonian Roman Catholic church.





It is hard to image how pedophiles who hurt children, which goes against Christ’s words in Matthew 18:6, can go to heaven, which will be filled with children in the kingdom of God in New Jerusalem.





