BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hottest Days And Record Setting Temperatures Claims Are MSM Lies To Scam Us To Death & Enrich The Carbon Tax Scammers BREAKING! SPREAD!
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
231 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
68 views • 07/22/2023


Would you like to give me (Ulrich) a small donation? Please do so via:

https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip

The media is turning up the heat about ‘record’ temperatures for no reason

https://nypost.com/2023/07/07/the-media-is-turning-up-the-heat-about-record-temperatures-for-no-reason/

Don't buy the hype that hot weather is a mass killer

https://nypost.com/2023/07/04/dont-buy-the-hype-that-hot-weather-is-a-mass-killer/

Claims of Record-Setting Temperatures Are Nothing but Hot Air

https://heartlanddailynews.com/2023/07/climate-change-weekly-476-new-claims-of-record-setting-temperatures-are-nothing-but-hot-air/

Climategate is the worst scientific scandal of our generation – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2023/07/15/climategate-is-the-worst-scientific-scandal/

Search Results for “temperature ” – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/?s=temperature+

Claims that UK’s temperature last month was “the hottest since records began” is a lie – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2023/07/11/claims-that-uks-temperature-last-month-was-the-hottest/

David S on Twitter: "Theo Khelfoune Ferreras, 19, took his own life after ‘losing hope over climate change’

https://t.co/gvV3q2RGtw" / Twitter

The Light: Carbon dioxide has zero effect on temperatures – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2023/06/21/carbon-dioxide-has-zero-effect-on-temperatures/

The Global Temperature Record Says We’re in a “Climate Emergency”, It’s a Con – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/07/21/global-temp-climate-emergency-is-a-con/

Climate engineering is already having severe negative impacts on our weather, food supplies, biodiversity and health – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2023/07/21/climate-engineering-is-already-having-severe/

FACT CHECK: No Evidence to Support Mainstream Media Claim of “Hottest Day on Earth for 125k Years”; It’s Propaganda – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2023/07/17/hottest-day-125k-years-propaganda-lies/

Goed klimaatnieuws, maar de media zwijgen - Climategate Klimaat

https://www.climategate.nl/2023/01/goed-klimaatnieuws-maar-de-media-zwegen/

Goed klimaatnieuws, maar de media zwijgen - Climategate Klimaat

https://www.climategate.nl/2023/01/goed-klimaatnieuws-maar-de-media-zwegen/

IPCC adjusts temperature data to create the impression of catastrophic global warming – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2023/04/17/data-adj-to-create-the-impression-of-global-warming/

Climate records tumble, leaving Earth in uncharted territory - scientists - BBC News

https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-66229065?at_medium=RSS&at_campaign=KARANGA

how much does the earths atmosphere way? at DuckDuckGo

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=how+much+does+the+earths+atmosphere+way%3F&t=brave&ia=web

Europe, China and US swelter in record-breaking heatwaves

https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230714-europe-china-and-us-swelter-in-record-breaking-heatwaves

Google News

https://news.google.com/home?hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US:en

DeSantis calls for state investment manager to consider action against Bud Light's parent company | CNN Politics

https://edition.cnn.com/2023/07/20/politics/desantis-letter-bud-light-company/index.html

Carbon Tax Scam - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8y_WsVvYQ8

Clear Energy Alliance - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@ClearEnergyAlliance

how to lie with statistics bill gates at DuckDuckGo

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=how+to+lie+with+statistics+bill+gates&t=brave&iax=images&ia=images

Keywords
hoaxglobal warmingworldresistancegeorge sorosco2crisisscamal gorecarbon dioxidecarbon taxclimategatecharlesanthropogenicevercreditsclaimsfootprinton earthenergy priceshighesthottesthottest dayrecord termperaturewef new world order
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy