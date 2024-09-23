looks like Donald Trump took my Advice.

To watch full video go HERE! - https://rumble.com/v5f8jj9-mike-in-the-night-e571-next-weeks-news-today-call-ins-headlines.html





In this segment, Mike Martins is discussing a situation where a viewer of his show sent him an email linking to an article and a video, suggesting that something Mike said on his show three weeks prior had come to fruition. Mike seems to be both surprised and intrigued by this, reflecting on how deep the influence or reach of his show might be.

The article the viewer sent him is about former President Donald Trump sharing a song called "Fighter" by an artist named John Khan on his Truth Social platform, which had become a number one song. The viewer believes this event is connected to something Mike discussed on his show, suggesting Mike might have predicted or influenced it.

Mike goes on to recall a recommendation he made during a previous episode, where he suggested Trump should feature music from regular Americans instead of relying on artists who don’t support him, such as Foo Fighters, who had pledged their royalties to a political campaign against Trump. He proposed that Trump should invite people to send in their music, make them famous, and use their songs in his campaign.

Mike is baffled by the coincidence of Trump now promoting an artist's song in a similar way to what he had suggested. He speculates that there might be a connection between his show’s content and broader events, and he seems surprised that ideas he mentioned on his show may be getting picked up and disseminated.